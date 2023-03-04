Formula One: Outpaced world champ Verstappen admits 'work to do' in Bahrain

SAKHIR, Bahrain - Double world champion Max Verstappen admitted Red Bull have “work to do” to catch Fernando Alonso after being outpaced by the Aston Martin driver in Friday’s second practice at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Dutchman wound up second behind the 41-year-old Spaniard, ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez, who had been fastest in the earlier opening practice session.

“They are quick,” said Verstappen, when asked about Aston Martin’s pace.

“But you could see that in testing when they were competitive. They’ve had a great day - and we have work to do.

“We know we have a very competitive package, but it’s about putting all the pieces together.”

Verstappen added that he and the team had endured a difficult day.

“First practice was really bad. I just couldn’t get a balance, which was a bit odd because in testing, whatever we tried - we were not that far out, so we have a few things to understand.

“Even in second practice, it was difficult, but I think it was not too bad on the short run and the car felt more connected. I just need to find my rhythm again.

“If I feel happy in the car again and I can then we are very fast, but making sure that the car doesn’t fall out of the window for the long run.”

Verstappen has never won a season-opening race or triumphed at the Bahrain Grand Prix. AFP