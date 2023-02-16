Formula One: Nothing will stop me speaking out, says Hamilton

LONDON - Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed on Wednesday to continue speaking out despite Formula One’s governing body clamping down on drivers making “political” statements.

The Briton has used his platform to highlight racial injustice, promote diversity and address a range of issues like environment and human rights.

In December, the FIA updated its International Sporting Code, requiring drivers to have prior written permission to make or display “political, religious and personal statements or comments” at races.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has since said he will stand back from day-to-day affairs in Formula One, also did not want to provide “a platform for private personal agenda”.

The move has been criticised by a string of drivers as well as rights groups.

“I wasn’t really watching the news over the winter but I heard it,” Hamilton, 38, said after the launch of his Mercedes team’s new W14 racecar at Silverstone.

“It doesn’t surprise me, but nothing will stop me from speaking on the things that I’m passionate about and issues that there are.

“I feel the sport does have a responsibility still always to speak out on things, to create awareness on important topics, particularly as we’re travelling to all these different places.

“So nothing changes really.”

Asked whether he would be prepared to take a penalty, he added: “It would be silly to say that I would want to get penalty points for speaking out on things.

“But I am still going to be speaking my mind as we still have this platform, there are still a lot of things we need to tackle.”

Hamilton also said all the drivers were aligned on freedom of speech and praised Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali for his support.