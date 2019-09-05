Formula One: Monza to host Italian GP until 'at least 2024'

MONZA, Italy (AFP) - The Italian Grand Prix will be held at Monza until "at least 2024", Formula One announced on Wednesday (Sept 4) in the lead up this year's race at the storied track.

"Monza's fabled Temple of Speed has hosted more Formula 1 World Championship Grands Prix than any other venue. And now, the Italian Grand Prix is set to remain at the historic track for at least another five seasons," F1 said in a statement.

F1 has held a GP in Italy since the championship began in 1950, and the race has been run at Monza every year bar 1980, when it was held at Imola.

The 2019 event takes place on Sunday following Ferrari's win in Belgium, with Charles Leclerc winning his first Grand Prix on a sombre occasion at Spa-Francorchamps following the death of his friend and F2 driver Anthoine Hubert.

The Italian team are tipped to win on home turf in front of its army of passionate fans.