Formula One: Monaco GP stripped back to three days as 23 races planned for 2022

PARIS (AFP) - The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix will fall into line with the other races on the calendar and take place over three days rather than its traditional four, Formula One president Stefano Domenicali announced on Wednesday (Sept 22).

The Monaco GP, which was first run in 1929 and has been ever-present since the inception of the F1 world championship in 1950, has traditionally held practice on the Thursday with a day off on Friday before the race weekend, rather than simply running Friday to Sunday like the other events.

"Monaco will take place over three days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, directly, instead of Thursday, break on Friday, then Saturday and Sunday," Domenicali told CNN.

The Monaco GP was historically held around the Christian feast day of the Ascension when Thursday was a public holiday, and hence it was possible to use the public roads that make the circuit so special.

It had the added bonus for the local traders of luring the public to the Principality for four days rather than three.

It retained the practice even after the race no longer coincided with the Ascension.

Domenicali also confirmed that the French Grand Prix would remain on the calendar which would be expanded to a record 23 races, one more than this season.

The 2022 calendar will be announced at the World Motorsport Council on Oct 15.