Formula One: Mick Schumacher set for F1 tests for Ferrari

MUNICH (DPA) - Mick Schumacher, the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher, is set for his first Formula One tests with Ferrari next week, according to news reports Monday (March 25).

Internet portals autosport.com and motorsport.com said that Schumacher is to test for Ferrari next week Tuesday and for partner team Alfa Romeo (formerly Sauber) the next day in Bahrain.

There has been no official confirmation so far that the 20-year-old will be part of the tests.

Schumacher is set for his Formula Two debut on the weekend on the Sakhir circuit where F1 also holds its second season race.

The 2018 European Formula Three champion has been part of Ferrari's young drivers academy since January. Father Michael won five of his seven world titles with the Scuderia.

Another two-day test for young drivers who have no more than two F1 races is scheduled for after May 12 Spanish Grand Prix.