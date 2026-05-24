Formula One ‘mentally not doable’ without 2027 regulation changes: Max Verstappen

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Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Red Bull in the garage during qualifying ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on May 23, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec.

MONTREAL – Formula One’s rules might be maddening enough to drive out one of its best racers.

Max Verstappen said it is “mentally not doable” to keep competing in F1 if the series does not change its power unit regulations for 2027.

The league currently employs a 50-50 split between conventional combustion power and electrical elements. F1 had agreed in principle earlier in May on a 60-40 split in favour of the combustion engine, a move that four-time former champion Verstappen called a “very positive step” on May 21.

However, several manufacturers have since backtracked, with some calling for a delay to the changes until 2028.

As a result, Verstappen joined Williams driver Carlos Sainz in urging the FIA to force the changes to be made.

“It will be better for the sport as a whole,” Verstappen said of the proposed changes.

“I can tell you, if it stays like this, then... let’s see. It’s just mentally not doable for me to stay like this, absolutely not.”

Multiple teams would also like to see the rules changed, including Verstappen’s own team, Red Bull, and Mercedes. The Dutch driver has likened the new cars to Mario Kart and called the battery-boosted passing “anti-racing”, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has deemed F1 the “battery world championship.”

Yet, the proposed rule changes have become political, which is not a surprise to Verstappen.

“That’s Formula One for you. It’s simply like that. It’s a bit of a shame,” he said. “Let’s stay on the positive side. We’re still looking towards making those changes.

“And, of course, some people that, at the moment, maybe have a bit of an advantage will try to be difficult about it. But if the FIA is strong, and also from the F1 (management) side, they just need to do it.”

Meanwhile, George Russell said he had done nothing wrong in a hard-fought Canadian Grand Prix sprint battle with Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli on May 23 after the Italian questioned the Briton’s defending.

Russell’s second sprint victory of the season, after China, cut championship leader Antonelli’s advantage to 18 points ahead of the May 24 race which started after press time, with the 19-year-old Italian frustrated after the Mercedes pair fought for the lead in Montreal.

The pair went wheel-to-wheel on Lap 6 of the 23-lap sprint at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with contact at Turn 1 before Antonelli later locked up at Turn 8.

“I need to check it as well,” Russell told reporters. “From my side, I didn’t think I did anything wrong and it wasn’t investigated. I guess race directors and stewards thought the same.

“You never get overtaken around the outside of that corner,” he added, saying that Antonelli’s drive was risky. “Kudos to Kimi for giving it a go... I respect that.”

Over the radio after the incident, Antonelli said Russell was “very naughty”. Team boss Toto Wolff responded several times until he called for the matter to be discussed internally. REUTERS