Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins Steiermark Grand Prix for first victory of season

SPIELBERG, Austria (REUTERS) - Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Steiermark Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday (July 12) to celebrate his 85th career victory and move a step closer to Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas, winner of last weekend's season-opener behind closed doors at the same Austrian circuit, was runner-up with his championship lead cut to six points.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third at his team's home Red Bull Ring.

Hamilton said: “Firstly a big thank you to my team, and everyone at the factory. What a weird year it is, but it’s great to be back driving with this kind of performance. The team did a fantastic job with the strategy. It was up to me to keep it together, stay off the kerbs, and bring it home.”

Finn Bottas, who is still leading the world championship after he won the previous week's Austrian GP, noted: “Lewis had a good start, he controlled the race, there was not as much happening as last week. Starting fourth, today was damage limitation, but I still got some good points. It’s not too bad.”

Struggling Ferrari provided a major talking point with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel colliding on the opening lap and both retiring from the race.