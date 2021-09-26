Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Grand Prix after Sochi triumph

SOCHI, Russia (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with a victory in Russia on Sunday (Sept 26) that sent him back on top of the championship.

In treacherous rain, Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second, after starting in last place, to limit the damage with Hamilton now two points clear. Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari.

While seven times world champion Hamilton celebrated a personal century, his Mercedes team maintained their own 100 per cent record in Sochi.

The champions have won every Russian GP since the first in 2014.