Formula One: Lewis Hamilton warns he will keep racing and chase records for a long time more

NURBURGRING, GERMANY (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton issued a clear warning to his rivals after his record-equalling 91st career win at the Eifel Grand Prix when he said he wants to keep chasing records until he turns grey.

The runaway series leader and six-time world champion equalled Michael Schumacher's total of race wins and moved closer to levelling him on seven drivers' titles with his victory at the Nurburgring on Sunday (Oct 11).

It was his first win at the circuit for Mercedes and the team's first triumph at the historic venue since five-time world champion Juan-Manuel Fangio's victory in 1954.

"Of course, I can set goals and I will continue to charge on and see what is possible," said Hamilton.

"I love the sport - the smell of it, the whole aura and atmosphere it creates - and it is going to be difficult to let it go.

"While I am older now than these guys, I feel as young as them in spirit. That will change when I start seeking grey hairs, but for now I am good."

Hamilton achieved his landmark win after 261 races for McLaren and Mercedes while Schumacher, whose 21-year-old racer son Mick gave him one of his father's helmets to mark his achievement, raced in 306, mostly for Benetton and Ferrari.

The German won his 91st race 14 years ago at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix in his 248th outing, before retiring for the first time. He returned in 2010 for three seasons with Mercedes but took only one podium place.

Hamilton, who grew up watching Schumacher win races during his and Ferrari's domination, can move one clear of that total if he wins the inaugural Formula One race at the Portimao circuit in Portugal on Oct 25.

"I could never fathom equalling his records and it is beyond my wildest dreams to be here now - I feel humbled by the moment," said Hamilton.

"Michael is, and always will be, a legend of the sport."