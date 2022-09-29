Formula One: Lewis Hamilton seeks 1st win of the season, hopes for positive weekend in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Lewis Hamilton is not a conformist. He is Formula One's first and only Black driver, the paddock is his runway and he does not shy away from talking about his many passions - music, fashion and diversity - outside of racing.

Ahead of what is arguably one of the trickiest grands prix on the F1 calendar, most drivers would be mainly focused on studying the Marina Bay Street Circuit or preparing for the heat and humidity of the Republic.

But the seven-time world champion was in California last week before reaching England on Monday morning and immediately hopping on the simulator.

He was then off to Kuala Lumpur for a meet-and-greet session on Thursday before arriving in Singapore on Thursday evening.

And he is proud to be able to do things his way and show there is more to him than racing.

Despite his round-the-globe journey to Singapore, Hamilton declared that he is feeling great.

The 37-year-old said at a TeamViewer event: "I do go against the grain, I don't do what everyone expects me to do or perform how a racing driver is supposed to... (people say) they're supposed to be in bed at 10pm, F1 drivers don't have tattoos, don't have this and that."

As Hamilton and his Mercedes team seek their first win of the season, he knows the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will be a tough race.

He said: "We've really struggled with this year's car. It's not been our best car by far. It's been very, very hard to drive. Every now and then, we'll get on the track and it doesn't feel bad. (When) we went to Zandvoort, it felt amazing. I'm really hoping that's the case this weekend, and that it's not too bumpy.

"I love this track. It's always been one of the hardest circuits and one of the longest ones. It's often quite bumpy and I often lose around 4kg in this race so it's a good weight-loss weekend.

"Otherwise, just the city is beautiful and I always have a warm welcome every time we come."