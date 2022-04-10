Formula One: Leclerc claims thumping win for Ferrari at Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season with a thumping, pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday (April 10) as Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen suffered"deja vu" with another retirement.

Leclerc's car was dominant on the upgraded Albert Park circuit as the Monagesque sealed his fourth career win more than 20 seconds ahead of Red Bull's runnerup Sergio Perez.

Third-placed George Russell grabbed his second podium and first for Mercedes in an encouraging day for the struggling constructors' champions.

"What a race and what pace," said a thrilled Leclerc on the team radio, having finished more than 20 seconds ahead of Perez in the 58-lap race.

"The car was incredible today, well done guys."

Winner of the season opener in Bahrain, 24-year-old Leclerc has now built a 34-point lead over Russell to emerge as early favourite for the drivers' championship.

Ferrari's celebrations were tempered by Carlos Sainz crashing out shortly after the start, while four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin crashed his car on his return after missing the opening races due to Covid-19.

Verstappen was second behind Leclerc when his RB18 car suffered a reliability problem and rolled to a halt during his 39th lap with smoke billowing.

"I smell some weird fluid," said the Dutchman before coming to a stop at turn two.

Yet he would have had little hope of reeling in Leclerc.

"I knew I could not fight Charles so there was no point to try and put pressure on him," Verstappen told Sky.

"But we didn't even finish the race so it's pretty frustrating and unacceptable."