Formula One: Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz given grid penalties, Lance Stroll in the clear

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - McLaren's Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz were handed grid penalties after Turkish Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday (Nov 14) in a blow for the team as they battle for third place in the Formula One constructors' standings.

McLaren are fourth, a point behind Renault and tied with Racing Point, who had Lance Stroll qualify on pole and Sergio Perez third, but ahead on podium finishes.

Stewards handed Norris a five place drop from 11th, with three penalty points, for failing to respect double yellow flag warnings in the first phase of qualifying.

Sainz, who qualified 13th, was handed a three place penalty for impeding Perez. The Spaniard had blamed the tricky conditions.

"We are all trying to warm up the tyres... I think in the wet, the stewards need to be a bit more conscious of that," he told reporters.

"We are all struggling to stay on track and if I impeded, it's because I'm slow - it's not because I am trying to impede anyone."

Canadian Stroll was also summoned by stewards for reportedly ignoring yellow flags but they decided to take no further action.