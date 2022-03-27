Formula One: Hamilton suffers shock qualifying elimination for Saudi Arabian GP

JEDDAH (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton endured a wretched qualifying session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday (March 26), with his first Q1 elimination since 2017.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion has 103 poles to his name, but will start Sunday's race from towards the rear of the grid.

Towards the end of the session Hamilton was languishing in 16th with only the top 15 progressing, but failed to make it out of the drop zone with his last flying lap.

He was knocked out of Q1 in Brazil five years ago after a crash but the last time he failed to progress to Q2 on pace alone was at the British Grand Prix in 2009.

To rub salt into the wound, his new Mercedes teammate George Russell posted the fourth quickest time behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ahead of Q2 and Q3.