Formula One: Hamilton says jewellery ban could rule him out of Miami GP

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton suggested he could be ruled out of Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix if the sport's governing body enforced a ban on piercings and jewellery.

The Mercedes driver spoke after race director Niels Wittich issued a reminder to all teams and officials that wearing body piercings and metal neck chains was prohibited during competition and could be checked.

Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver and biggest name in America, has said he cannot remove some of his piercings.

"If they stop me (racing) then so be it. We've got a spare driver," he said. "There's lots to do in the city anyway so I'll be good either way."

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer said Mercedes had not initially confirmed Hamilton was complying with the rules but later submitted a completed self-scrutineering sheet. He gave no further details.

Hamilton, 37, said he was prepared to sign a waiver to take personal responsibility and suggested all involved had "bigger fish to fry".

The Briton's opposition was evident as he wore rings on every finger, three large watches (set to different time zones), a bangle, strings of necklaces and studs in both ears.

A further nose piercing was hidden by his face mask.

"I couldn't get any more jewellery on today," he said, adding that he felt the clampdown was almost a backward step at a time when the sport and governing FIA should be focused on its latest big breakthrough in America.

"This is such a small thing," he said. "It seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat."

Asked what the solution might be to an apparent impasse, Hamilton indicated there was only so much he could do.

"I can't remove at least two of them," he said. "One I can't really explain where it is.

"But what I can say is it's platinum that I have, so it's non-magnetic, it's never been a safety issue in the past. I've had in 16 years so many MRI scans and not had to take out the platinum."