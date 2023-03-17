Formula One: Hamilton says he will win again but could be some wait

JEDDAH - Lewis Hamilton has no doubt he will add to his record tally of 103 Formula One wins but cannot say how long he might have to wait.

The seven times world champion’s last win was in Saudi Arabia in December 2021 and the Mercedes driver returned on Thursday with no great hope of success after a tough start to the season.

“I will win again,” the 38-year-old Briton assured reporters in Jeddah ahead of race two of 23 on the calendar. “It’s just going to take some time.”

Hamilton finished fifth in Bahrain on March 5 with team mate George Russell seventh, while champions Red Bull won one-two with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Mercedes had the fourth fastest car in Bahrain – beaten by Red Bull, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton said then that Mercedes were on the wrong track, and he had not been listened to, while team boss Toto Wolff agreed the car concept needed a rethink. Russell feared Red Bull could win every race.

Hamilton replied simply “no” and “yes” in Jeddah when asked whether he felt closer to the front than last year and whether the gap to Red Bull was greater.

“I think in the race they weren’t pushing and so I think they are a lot quicker than they even seemed. We have it as them a second and a half faster in the race per lap. Something like that,” he said.

“They will run away with it most likely this year unless Ferrari can stop them.

“At some point during the year we’re hopeful we might be able to close the gap but at that point it will probably be too late in terms of fighting for a championship.”