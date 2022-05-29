Formula One: Hamilton hoping for rain to mix up Monaco GP

MONACO (REUTERS) - Lewis Hamilton hoped forecast rain would mix things up in Sunday's (May 29) Monaco Grand Prix after qualifying eighth for Mercedes.

The seven times world champion, a three times winner in the principality, was unable to improve on his lap time after the session was halted by a crash with 30 seconds remaining on the clock.

Last year, he qualified and finished seventh in the principality in a processional race with only one overtaking move all afternoon.

"I'm not doing any dancing but I do want it to rain, to make it a little bit better than driving round in the dry in eighth," said Hamilton.

"You cannot overtake so I am hoping that the weather plays up and maybe we can do a different strategy and it would be nice to have some luck for once.

"I have been having bad luck all year so it is bound to stop at some stage."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified on pole for his home race, with team mate Carlos Sainz alongside and the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen behind.

The forecast for race day is rain from morning to evening after hot, dry conditions on Saturday.

Hamilton's team mate George Russell qualified sixth and was also looking forward to a change.

"The only two people who wouldn't want rain are the two people on the front row," he said.

"The fact is nobody really knows much about these intermediate, or wet, tyres, we don't do many laps on them. They might last the whole race or only 15-20 laps and that offers opportunity for us even when P6 is not the best place to be.

"On a day like that, you may be in a not bad window."