Formula One: Hamilton fastest in first practice for Canadian grand prix

MONTREAL (DPA) - Five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton set a fastest lap in the first practice session on Friday (June 7) ahead of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix.

Championship leader Hamilton was 0.147 seconds ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas atthe Circuit Gilles Villeneuvein Montreal, with a big gap of 0.953 seconds on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third place.

Hamilton was meanwhile 1.138 seconds up on Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who was fifth behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Mercedes have won all six of the season's races. Hamilton on 137 points leads the standings by 17 points over Bottas. Vettel is third on 82, four ahead of Verstappen.

A second practice session is at 1800 GMT (2am on Saturday, Singapore time).