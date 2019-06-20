Formula One: Hamilton attends Lagerfeld memorial, misses media duties

LE CASTELLET, France (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton was excused his media duties at the French Grand Prix on Thursday (June 20), allowing him to attend a memorial event for fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The defending five-time world champion and current series leader requested permission to go to Paris and honour memories of his friend who died in February aged 85.

Hamilton was granted absence by Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.

He was also allowed to be absent from media duties at last month's Monaco Grand Prix, days after the death of Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda.

Hamilton was expected to arrive at Le Castellet on Thursday evening.