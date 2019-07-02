Formula One: Get a virtual taste of the Singapore Grand Prix or sign up for a unique behind-the-scenes tour

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will now be able to experience the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix in a whole new dimension.

Race organiser Singapore GP has released three exclusive Virtual Reality (VR) experiences that will allow locals to enjoy the thrills of the night race long before the race weekend arrives in September.

They can choose to zip around the Marina Bay Street Circuit on board Red Bull ace Max Verstappen's car, go on a guided behind-the-scenes tour, or explore the massive Circuit Park - all in 360 degrees, without breaking a sweat.

The immersive VR experiences are just one of several complimentary fan-friendly activities under the F1 Power Up community series, launched in the lead-up to the Sept 22 race.

The VR experiences will make their debut at the F1 Power Up truck, which is making pit stops around Singapore from now till September. The stops will be at selected schools, heartlands, community events and public spaces, including Clementi Stadium, Pasir Ris East Community Club, St Andrews Autism School and Safra Punggol. For a full list of F1 Power Up pit stops, visit www.singaporegp.sg/powerup.

Those keen on giving their racing skills a go can soothe their itch at the F1 Power Up Truck's race simulators. T he top 100 challengers with the fastest lap times will be invited to contest the F1 Power Up challenge finals in September. Participants stand a chance to win a pair of Pit Grandstand, Connaught Grandstand or Stamford Grandstand tickets to the Singapore GP.

Still curious about the Singapore race and what makes it tick?

Related Story In Pictures: Singapore Grand Prix 2018 Formula One night race

Then sign up for next month's complimentary guided walking tour of the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Participants will get to see what it takes to set up a street circuit in the middle of downtown Singapore, hear from key Singapore GP representatives, gain an insight into the inner workings of the exclusive Paddock, view the team garages and hospitality homes, which house the stars for the four-day event, and visit restricted areas like the media centre, race control room and podium during the two-hour tour.

The unique tour then "extends" to the Thursday Pit Lane Experience on Sept 19, which allows ticket holders to see the actual race cars and pit crew in action.

Registration for the walking tour is now open to Singapore citizens and residents at www.singaporegp.sg/powerup (subject to availability).

For Singapore residents who are keen only on the Thursday Pit Lane experience, you can ballot for a pair of passes from now till Aug 25 at www.singaporegp.sg/powerup