Formula One: FIA's cost cap faces first real test as Red Bull denies breaching limit

SINGAPORE - The International Automobile Federation's (FIA) cost cap will face its first real test when motor sport's governing body issues certificates of compliance with the 2021 financial regulations on Oct 5, after a three-month delay.

Rumours are rife in the paddock at the ongoing Singapore Grand Prix that two teams - Red Bull and Aston Martin - have breached these regulations.

While most officials refrained from speculating ahead of any official announcement, they stressed during the constructors' press conference on Saturday that this is the FIA's first vital test for the cost cap.

F1's first budget cap was introduced in 2021 with a base limit of US$145 million (S$207.64 million) to close the competitive gap between teams.

Ferrari's racing director Laurent Mekies is looking forward to having "clear and transparent evaluations of what has happened and that severe measures are being taken if there is a breach".

The Frenchman said: "It's down to the FIA to establish (if there has been a) breach and then to establish what sanctions there will be if there is a breach.

"It is a very vital test for the cost cap and as we said, if we don't pass that test and it's probably game over because the implications are huge.

"Is there a breach? Do we agree on the entity of the breach? And that as a result confirms the rules everybody's agreeing to. So what is very much crucial now is that the FIA fully enforces rules as they are written now and after that penalties is a different matter."

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner agreed, adding: "If you put this rule in place altogether, that means we respect it and this is a test, a very important one because if you don't do it now, you continue to try and avoid it. We need to be stringent on it.

"If there is a breach, I would say we have to make sure we are informed. If there were loopholes, what do you think they are and loopholes mean different opinions of the regulations so we need to clarify what it is (so that) going to the future, we know what you have to deal with and we need to make."

Steiner also cautioned against "watering down" the budget cut to "accommodate or create something which could be interpreted as loopholes".

Mekies, Steiner and other team representatives including McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl and Alfa Romeo's Frederic Vasseur were not keen to discuss appropriate sanctions until the FIA confirms a breach has indeed taken place.