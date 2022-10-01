Formula One: FIA's cost cap faces first real test as Red Bull denies breaching limit

SINGAPORE - The International Automobile Federation's (FIA) cost cap will face its first real test when motor sport's governing body issues certificates of compliance with the 2021 financial regulations on Oct 5, after a three-month delay.
Rumours are rife in the paddock at the ongoing Singapore Grand Prix that two teams - Red Bull and Aston Martin - have breached these regulations.
While most officials refrained from speculating ahead of any official announcement, they stressed during the constructors' press conference on Saturday that this is the FIA's first vital test for the cost cap.
F1's first budget cap was introduced in 2021 with a base limit of US$145 million (S$207.64 million) to close the competitive gap between teams.
Ferrari's racing director Laurent Mekies is looking forward to having "clear and transparent evaluations of what has happened and that severe measures are being taken if there is a breach".
The Frenchman said: "It's down to the FIA to establish (if there has been a) breach and then to establish what sanctions there will be if there is a breach.
"It is a very vital test for the cost cap and as we said, if we don't pass that test and it's probably game over because the implications are huge.
"Is there a breach? Do we agree on the entity of the breach? And that as a result confirms the rules everybody's agreeing to. So what is very much crucial now is that the FIA fully enforces rules as they are written now and after that penalties is a different matter."
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner agreed, adding: "If you put this rule in place altogether, that means we respect it and this is a test, a very important one because if you don't do it now, you continue to try and avoid it. We need to be stringent on it.
"If there is a breach, I would say we have to make sure we are informed. If there were loopholes, what do you think they are and loopholes mean different opinions of the regulations so we need to clarify what it is (so that) going to the future, we know what you have to deal with and we need to make."
Steiner also cautioned against "watering down" the budget cut to "accommodate or create something which could be interpreted as loopholes".
Mekies, Steiner and other team representatives including McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl and Alfa Romeo's Frederic Vasseur were not keen to discuss appropriate sanctions until the FIA confirms a breach has indeed taken place.
Earlier this week, Mekies and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commented that two teams have breached the financial regulations; one is said to be in minor breach while the other is believed to have exceeded by a significant amount.
A minor breach is an overspend of less than 5 per cent and the FIA's cost cap adjudication panel can impose a financial penalty or a minor sporting penalty on the offending team if a breach has been determined.
Teams who exceed the limit by 5 per cent or more are said to have committed a material overspend breach and if found guilty, teams may see championship point deductions or financial penalties imposed among other more serious sanctions.
Wolff also noted Mercedes have made over 40 staff redundant but Red Bull boss Christian Horner said his team have let go of over 90 staff.
Horner also blasted rivals' claims on Red Bull's overspending as "fictitious" and "bang out of order".
Noting that submissions are confidential and privy only to the FIA and respective teams, he said: "We were a little bit taken aback (by the comments)... I would be intrigued to know where their source of information for these fictitious claims have come from.
"They're hugely defamatory and we take umbrage to them and one can only assume it's not (a coincidence) this is a point where Max has his first strike at the world championship.
"Unless there is a clear withdrawal of statements, we will be taking it incredibly seriously and looking at what the options available to us are."