Formula One: Ferrari reportedly mull recalling design chief after slow F1 start

MUNICH (DPA) - Ferrari are considering recalling their former design chief Simone Resta after a poor start to the Formula One season, a report on the Formula One website said on Thursday (May 30).

Resta is currently technical director at partner team Alfa Romeo.

He left Ferrari midway through last year to take up the lead technical role at Sauber, which has now become Alfa Romeo, to replace Jorg Zander following his sudden departure.

Resta played a key role in shaping last year's Ferrari.

The team has struggled this season to make headway against the dominance of Mercedes who recorded one-twos in the first five races and won the sixth through world champion Lewis Hamilton in Monaco on Sunday.

Team principal Mattia Binotto was quoted as saying: "As a team, no doubt we are always trying to improve ourselves by looking where maybe we miss strengths."

Although Resta's role is covered, the team is "evaluating him to be back at a certain stage," he said.