Formula One: Fans in S'pore can enjoy action from both Singtel and StarHub

SINGAPORE - Formula One fans here revving up for the upcoming season will be able to catch all the action on both major pay-TV operators Singtel and StarHub.

Starting from the Bahrain Grand Prix that will take place from Friday (March 18) to Sunday, subscribers to Singtel's Sports Plus plan and StarHub Sports+ and Sports Pass packages will have the high-octane action beamed onto their screens "live". This includes practice sessions, qualifying and the races.

They can catch the action on mio Sports 2 (channel 112) on Singtel and Hub Sports 1 and Hub Sports 2 (channels 201 and 202) on television, as well as the Singtel CAST and StarHub TV+ over-the-top (OTT) services, respectively.

Fans in Singapore found themselves in limbo last September following the cessation of Fox Sports channels, which held rights to telecast F1 races and were broadcast on both Singtel and StarHub TV. Both operators later acquired rights to broadcast races for the rest of the 2021 season.

The Bahrain GP marks the start of a new era for F1, with a major aerodynamic revamp and the cars heavier and with bigger tyres.

Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen will begin the defence of his maiden world title, with rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes fired up to reclaim his place at the top as he searches for a historic eighth title.

Last month, StarHub announced it signed an exclusive six-year partnership with the English Premier League (EPL) starting from next season, which begins in August.

This will see the EPL return to the entertainment services provider after 12 seasons, with Singtel the official broadcaster in Singapore during that time.

StarHub promised it would make its EPL broadcast of all 380 games next season "affordable" to Singaporeans, although it added pricing details and "go-to-market strategies" are being finalised and will be announced only in June.