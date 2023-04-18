Formula One stewards dismiss Ferrari's penalty petition

LONDON - Formula One stewards dismissed a Ferrari petition to review the penalty that dropped Carlos Sainz from fourth to 12th at this month’s Australian Grand Prix.

The four stewards upheld their original decision after a virtual meeting on Tuesday to consider whether to review the matter.

Ferrari had needed to present a “significant and relevant new element” but, after considering telemetry data and witness statements, the officials decided the Italian team had failed to do so.

“There is no significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned. The petition is therefore dismissed,” they said.

Sainz was deemed “wholly to blame” for the first corner collision with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who ended up third, at the final restart of the triple red-flagged race.

The Ferrari driver, who was punished during the race without a hearing, said at the time it was the “most unfair penalty I’ve seen in my life”.

The drop meant Ferrari, the sport’s oldest and most successful team, drew a blank from the third round of the season after Charles Leclerc retired on the opening lap.

The stewards, who heard from Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur, Sainz and racing director Laurent Mekies, said the decision was made in-race because they deemed it clear who was at fault.

They found the telemetry data presented to be “at best ambiguous” and felt it in fact corroborated the decision to find Sainz wholly to blame.

The Spaniard had said he had to brake harder because his car’s tyres were cold, with a slow formation lap contributing to that problem, and he also had the sun in his eyes.

The stewards said all drivers had to adapt to the track and tyre conditions.

“Logic would dictate that the position of the sun would have equally impacted other drivers too. It is not a justifiable reason to avoid a penalty for a collision,” they said.

Ferrari said they were disappointed by the outcome and felt they had provided sufficient significant new elements “especially in the context of the particular conditions and multiple incidents that occurred during the final restart.

“We are now looking forward to entering broader discussions with the FIA, F1 and all the teams with the aim of further improving the policing of our sport...” REUTERS