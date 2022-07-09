Formula One: F1 leader Verstappen wins Austrian sprint race

SPIELBERG BEI KNITTELFELD, Austria (REUTERS, AFP) - Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen won a sprint race on Saturday (July 9) to put Red Bull on pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at their home track.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will join the Dutch driver on the front row after finishing second in the 100km race at Spielberg, ahead of Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz.

“It was a decent race. We had a good pace at the beginning and after that we were very closely matched. It was good, it was like a sprint should go, quite flat out,” said Verstappen, who had qualified on pole on Friday.

“The car is good. Just a few things to fine tune but overall we’ve been really competitive again this weekend,” added the 24-year-old world champion, who took the chequered flag 1.675 seconds clear of Leclerc.

Verstappen also won the season’s previous sprint at Imola in April and his army of Dutch fans let off flares to send clouds of orange smoke billowing from the stands before and after the 23-lap race.

“It was great to see, a lot of smoke at the end with all the orange,” he said, after doing a lap of honour in a Red Bull buggy.

As well as claiming pole in Sunday’s 11th race of the season, Verstappen also added eight points to his world championship standings.

George Russell for Mercedes took fourth ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who made his way through much of the field after starting in 13th.

There was drama at the start when first Fernando Alonso’s Alpine refused to budge when the formation lap began, with the double world champion’s race over before it had begun.

Then as the pack formed for the start, Zhou Guanyu had an issue at the back. “The engine switched off guys,” the Alfa Romeo driver reported, as the field were sent on a second formation lap.

Verstappen held off the Ferraris at the first corner to enjoy a smooth win, his third on the trot after taking both grands prix staged at the circuit in the Styrian mountains last year.