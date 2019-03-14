Formula One: F1 community in shock after sudden death of race director Charlie Whiting

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Formula One race director Charlie Whiting, a popular and key figure in the sport, has died three days before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement on Thursday (March 14). He was 66.

The Briton, who started his career working for the Hesketh team in 1977, died in Melbourne of a pulmonary embolism, it said.

"It is with immense sadness that I learnt of Charlie's sudden passing," said Jean Todt, president of the FIA.

"He has been a great race director, a central and inimitable figure in Formula One who embodied the ethics and spirit of this fantastic sport. Formula One has lost a faithful friend and a charismatic ambassador in Charlie."

Whiting, who worked for Brabham with the sport's former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone in the 1980s, joined the FIA in 1988. He had been race director since 1997.

The news was met with shock in the Formula One paddock, where Whiting was close to drivers, with whom he conducted pre-race briefings, and teams who sought technical guidance and clarifications.

Former champions McLaren said they were "shocked and deeply saddened.

"Charlie will be remembered as one of the giants of our sport, as well as a great colleague. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with all of his loved ones," the team said on Twitter.

In a statement, Red Bull Racing said that "Formula One has lost one of its most loyal and hard-working ambassadors, and the paddock will be a poorer place without him. Charlie's contributions to F1 go beyond measure and his loss leaves a huge void in our sport."

Their team principal Christian Horner added: "I am deeply saddened to hear the terrible news that Charlie Whiting passed away last night.

"Charlie has played a key role in this sport and has been the referee and voice of reason as Race Director for many years. He was a man with great integrity who performed a difficult role in a balanced way.

"At heart, he was a racer with his origins stretching back to his time at Hesketh and the early days of Brabham. On behalf of everyone at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, we pass on our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Charlie was a great man who will be sadly missed by the entire Formula 1 paddock and the wider motorsport community."