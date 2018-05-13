Formula One: Dominant Lewis Hamilton reigns in Spain, Sebastian Vettel fourth

BARCELONA (REUTERS) - Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix in a commanding Mercedes one-two on Sunday (May 13) to stretch his Formula One lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to 17 points.

The victory, from pole position in a race that stayed dry despite the threat of rain, was the Briton's second of the season, 64th of his career and third at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas was second, a hefty 20.5 seconds behind, with Dutch 20-year-old Max Verstappen completing the podium for Red Bull and Vettel fourth.

Mercedes regained the lead in the constructors' championship from Ferrari, who had 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen retire from the race.