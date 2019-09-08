Formula One: Charles Leclerc holds off Mercedes pursuit to give Ferrari their first Monza win in nine years

MONZA, ITALY (AFP, AP, REUTERS) - Charles Leclerc stayed calm under pressure from Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on Sunday (Sept 8) to give Ferrari a first Italian Grand Prix victory since 2010.

The 21-year-old, who started from pole position, was roared on by the passionate Ferrari tifosi as he crossed the line 0.8 of a second ahead of Bottas and 35.1 ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

It was the Monaco driver's second win, a week after his maiden triumph in Belgium, but Hamilton (284 points) still leads the drivers' standings by 63 points from Finnish teammate Bottas.

"What a race! I have never been so tired," gasped Leclerc as a sea of fans, starved of success at Monza since Fernando Alonso won in the red overalls, swept onto the pit straight to party below the overhanging podium with flags and flares.

"Winning here is just a dream," continued the Monegasque, switching to fluent Italian to address a crowd cheering a fitting win on the 90th anniversary of both Monza and Formula One's most glamorous team.

"Last weekend (in Belgium) was my first victory, but the emotion of winning here is 10 times that," said Leclerc, in only his 14th race for Ferrari. "Thanks to everybody. I have no words."

Hamilton, who set the race's fastest lap, apologised to his team and said his tyres "had gone off the cliff.... I'm sorry I wasn't able to pull it off," he said.

"He did a great job, congratulations to Ferrari," the Briton said. "A lot of pressure from both Valtteri and I."

Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel had a miserable race as he was given a 10-second stop/go penalty early on for returning to the track unsafely after spinning off at the Ascari chicane and almost causing an accident with Lance Stroll.

The four-time world champion with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 finished 13th. He is fifth in the standings on 169 points, behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen (185) and Leclerc (182).

Stewards also handed him three penalty points, taking his 12 month tally to nine. If he gets three more in the next three races he will face a one-race ban.