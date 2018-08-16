Formula One: Carlos Sainz to drive for McLaren in 2019

LONDON (AFP) - Spaniard Carlos Sainz will drive for McLaren in next season's Formula One championship and fill the vacuum left by the retirement of Fernando Alonso, the team announced on Thursday (Aug 16).

The 23-year-old - son of the legendary Rally driver who bears the same name - signed a "multi-year deal" with McLaren.

He is presently 11th in the championship this year driving for Renault.

"McLaren Racing today confirms that Carlos Sainz will race for the team in Formula 1 from the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship," read the team statement on their website.

"Carlos, 23, from Madrid, Spain, has signed a multi-year deal with the team, replacing Fernando Alonso."