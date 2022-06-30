Formula One: Alpine launch programme to 'debunk myths' about women in the sport

LONDON (REUTERS) - Renault-owned Alpine launched a programme on Thursday (June 30) to increase the number of women in their Formula One team and help female drivers reach the top for the first time in half a century.

Only two women have started a Formula One race since the world championship began in 1950, and the last was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Chief executive Laurent Rossi told Reuters the idea was to transform Alpine as a sports car manufacturer and as a team and to "debunk myths" by giving women the same opportunities as men.

"We want to make sure we give access to all of the jobs, all of the opportunities at Alpine, to women," he said, adding that the company would soon have women making up half the executive committee.

"By not having a more balanced representation of women in the workforce, I basically deprive Alpine and myself of 50 per cent of the talents out there... I see it as I'm missing half of my team," he added.

The aim is to increase the percentage of women working for the company to 30 per cent within five years from the current level of 12 per cent.

Only 10 per cent of the F1 team's British-based workforce is female.