Formula One: Alpine F1 chief says Piastri lacks 'integrity' in contract row

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, BELGIUM (AFP) - Alpine team chief Otmar Szafnauer on Friday (Aug 26) accused the team's reserve driver Oscar Piastri of lacking "integrity" as a row over his future continued to dominate paddock gossip at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Piastri, a 21-year-old Australian who has won the Formula Three and Two titles in successive seasons en route to a F1 career, is at the centre of a contract dispute involving Alpine as he seeks to break free.

Alpine claim that Piastri, managed by compatriot and former F1 driver Mark Webber, signed a contract with them for 2023, which he has rejected as he bids to move elsewhere.

He is heavily linked with a switch to McLaren to replace fellow-Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who on Wednesday announced he had agreed to leave the team at the end of this season.

"My wish for Oscar was that he had a bit more integrity," Szafnauer said.

"He signed a bit of paper back in November and we've done everything on our end of the bargain to prepare him for F1 and his end of that was to either drive for us or take a seat where we would place him for the next three years."

The dispute began in the wake of Aston Martin's recruitment of two-time champion Fernando Alonso from Alpine to succeed retirement-bound four-time champion Sebastian Vettel next season.

On discovering that Alonso intended to leave, Alpine announced they were promoting Piastri, but he countered by saying he had not signed a contract and would not be with the team in 2023.

The situation is due to be assessed and reviewed next week by the International Motoring Federation (FIA) contract recognition board.

Szafnauer on Friday also responded to suggestions that Ricciardo might make a return to Alpine next year, having spent two years with the team when they were named Renault.

"We haven't had any discussions yet, but everybody speaks highly of him from his time with the team," said Scafnauer.