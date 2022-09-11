Formula One: Alex Albon out of Italian GP with appendicitis

MONZA, Italy - Williams Racing announced on Saturday that Alex Albon will miss the Italian Grand Prix as he undergoes treatment for appendicitis.

"After feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis," the team announced.

Albon, a 26-year-old representing Thailand, is expected to undergo surgery and make a full recovery.

He is 19th in the circuit's driver standings this season.

The situation creates an opportunity for reserve driver Nyck de Vries, who will now drive for the remainder of the weekend and make his Formula One debut.

De Vries has an impressive resume to-date, having won Formula 2 in 2019 and Formula E in 2021.

