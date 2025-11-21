Formula One 2026 rules will resolve cost cap engine loophole, says FIA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– Formula One’s governing body says the 2026 rules revamp will fix a loophole that has allowed teams to exceed a driver’s engine allocation without the new power unit being included in cost cap calculations.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen started in the pit lane and finished on the podium in Brazil earlier in November after Red Bull replaced the Honda engine in his car with a new one.

Rivals McLaren subsequently asked the International Automobile Federation (FIA) whether the engine would be part of Red Bull’s cost cap spending, something of a grey area at present.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are one-two in the drivers standings with three rounds remaining, but Verstappen remains a threat in third place and 49 points off the lead.

“If the engine was changed for performance reasons, it should go in the cost cap,” McLaren principal Andrea Stella said at the time.

Engine changes for reliability reasons fall outside the cap, however.

Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA’s single-seater director, acknowledged the governing body was currently reluctant to argue with a team or power unit manufacturer over what might be a reliability issue.

“We don’t feel we have the expertise to argue with them whether it’s really a reliability or strategic change,” he told reporters after opening practice at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“This has been a weakness in the current regulations – the combination of financial plus technical and sporting – and it’s been an area where we’ve adopted this approach where we accept these changes without getting into discussion about the impact on the cost cap.”

Tombazis said a cost cap for power unit manufacturers from 2026 would solve the problem because such a strategic change would cost them roughly US$1 million (S$1.3 million) – the price tag on an engine – each time.

“So we think it’s a weakness in the current set of regulations, where there’s no PU (power unit) cost cap, but we think it gets resolved completely next year. It will stop being a topic of discussion.”

Formula One is entering a new engine era in 2026 coupled with sweeping technical changes that constitute one of the biggest overhauls in decades.

The sport will also have two new engine manufacturers, with Audi taking over the Sauber team and Red Bull making their own power unit in partnership with Ford while Honda move to Aston Martin. Mercedes and Ferrari will supply the remaining teams.

Some drivers have expressed fears that the new cars will be considerably slower, closer to Formula Two pace, but Tombazis rejected that.

“I think comments about Formula Two pace are way off the mark,” he said.

“I think it’s natural that the cars are a bit slower, but I don’t think we are anywhere near the ‘it’s not a Formula One’ discussion in any way or shape.” REUTERS