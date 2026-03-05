Formula for a new era: Changes aplenty

Get up to speed on how the major 2026 F1 modifications will translate onto the track, with the sport’s key figures also giving their views

Mechanics take the car of Aston Martin’s Canadian driver Lance Stroll for scrutineering ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park on March 5.

Power unit

While the core is still a 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid, the power balance has shifted significantly. From 2026, the internal combustion engine output has been cut while the electric motor has tripled, meaning we have got roughly a 50-50 power split between petrol and electricity, compared to 80-20 previously.

This makes the power units more road relevant. The change also marks the end of the expensive and complex MGU-H (a heat energy recovery system), which lacked road relevance and added weight. To power the new hybrid unit, the car’s Energy Recovery System can now recharge the battery with twice as much energy per lap, through things like recovery under braking or lifting off the throttle at the end of straights.

What they say:

“The amount of power that they give is pretty impressive. I think for all the cars I was watching today, with all the different power units, it was probably the quickest I’ve seen an F1 car pass here in Barcelona. That was pretty exciting to see.” – George Russell, Mercedes driver, told F1TV during pre-season testing in Barcelona.

“I want us to actually stay away from that and be Formula One. So don’t increase the battery, actually get rid of that and focus on a nice engine and have Formula E as Formula E, because that’s what they are about.” –Max Verstappen, Red Bull driver.

Fuel

For the first time ever, F1 power units will be running advanced sustainable fuels, which have been trialled in F2 and F3 in 2025. The fuel is made from non-food sources or waste. It is another step towards the sport’s goal to be net-zero carbon by 2030.

What they say:

“This is inventing whole new ways of creating these chemicals. So it’s a phenomenal task. But also, what a great advert for F1 to say, ‘these are the fastest cars in the world, just pour in this fully-sustainable fuel (as well).’ We invented that in the last three years!” – Hywel Thomas, managing director of Mercedes High Performance Powertrains, told The Athletic.

Specifications

The cars will be shorter, narrower, lighter and nimbler. The wheelbase has been shortened, which in theory means they should be more responsive through corners. The cars will still be fitted with 18-inch Pirelli tyres – but they are narrower. That will cut drag – and trim off yet more weight.

Underneath the car, it is goodbye long ground-effect tunnels and hello flatter floors with extended diffusers with bigger openings. This will mean less downforce and a higher ride height requirement that should lead to a greater variety of set-ups that suit a greater range of driving styles – thus levelling the playing field.

What they say:

“I think the car is lighter, it’s a bit shorter, so it’s more agile. You know, low speed, actually, the feeling is quite nice because you really feel the car being more agile... I think it is quite nice to drive.” – Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes driver.

Aerodynamics

The most significant change is the introduction of Active Aero. The cars can now adjust the angle of both their front and rear wing elements depending on where they are on track.

In the corners, the flaps stay shut in their default position to maintain grip. On designated straights, drivers can activate low-drag mode, which opens the flaps and flattens the wings, reducing drag and boosting top speed. This is available to every driver on every lap.

The 2026 cars will likely be slower than the previous model owing to reduced downforce under the new aero rules, which slows cornering. Sky Sports reported that overall, the cars could be around two seconds slower, depending on track characteristics. But despite the slower cornering, the extra battery boost could make the cars faster exiting corners and clocking top speeds on the straights, according to the Athletic.

What they say:

“It’s potent on traction and exits, it’s potent on recovery at the same time, and there will be games to be played that are a lot more strategic.” – James Vowles, Williams team principal, told The Athletic.

“When you’re at full power out of a corner, you’ve got a lot of power, more than we had last year, and less downforce, less actual tyre surface on the track because they’re narrower. You’ve got a lot of power and less grip.” – Oscar Piastri, McLaren driver.

No more DRS, but...

Active Aero means essentially biding farewell to the drag reduction system (DRS) in its current form, as the rear wing flaps can be opened on every designated straight, without the need to be within one second of the car in front. However, being inside one second of your rival does still bring benefits when they activate the overtake mode, which replaces DRS as the main overtaking assist.

The mode is just for attack and is triggered when the driver is within one second of the car ahead of him. That gives them access to extra electrical energy which they can use to deploy to overtake or pressure the driver ahead at a single detection point.

Drivers still have a button to activate maximum power from the engine and battery. This has been renamed the Boost button and drivers can continue to use it in defence as well as overtaking at any point around the lap , providing they have enough charge in their battery .

Drivers will oversee their battery recharge. Working with their race engineer, the duo can select from a range of different modes to recharge their battery, from braking and engine energy. That means they have three tools they can use tactically when in the heat of battle.

What they say:

“I think you will see more overtakes next year, but more overtakes in obscure locations – in locations where we’ve never seen overtakes before. If a driver’s at the bottom of their battery, and the one behind has more battery, in a given section of the track, they can suddenly jump past them at a corner in the past where there would never be an overtake.” – George Russell, Mercedes driver.