Formula E car faster than F1 from 0-60mph

The all-electric Formula E championship presented a new Gen3 Evo car for 2025 on Thursday with a boast that it would out accelerate Formula One from 0-60 mph.

Formula E said ahead of the weekend's Monaco ePrix that the net zero car would be capable of hitting 60 in 1.82 seconds (0-100kph in 1.86 seconds), 30% faster than a current F1 car, and reach a top speed of 200mph when introduced in season 11.

It will also be the most efficient formula car, with an electric motor providing more than 90% efficiency compared to the 40% typical of internal combustion engines.

"The GEN3 Evo heralds a ground-breaking chapter in the evolution of Formula E, embodying our dedication to innovation and high performance achieved sustainably," series CEO Jeff Dodds said in a statement.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, said the car represented another significant leap forward in electric racing technology.

The car will also be Formula E's first with four-wheel drive, active for qualifying and race starts, and boasts stronger and more robust bodywork. REUTERS