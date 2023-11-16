Formula One’s Las Vegas race isn’t living up to the hype

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas’ first Grand Prix in four decades was supposed to be the latest big sports win for Sin City. But in the days and weeks leading up to Thursday’s start of racing, ticket prices and hotel room rates have been tumbling, a sign of dwindling excitement around the event.

Liberty Media, the owner of F1, has started to lower profit expectations for the race, blaming unexpected costs.

The falling prices raise questions about whether the race’s backers over-estimated the sport’s popularity in the US, expanded too quickly or just charged too much at a time when overall viewership for F1 on TV is sliding.

“In Vegas, it’s the corporate hospitality, the US$5 million packages – you’re not really seeing a lot of the regular fan engagement,” said Vincenzo Landino, a digital media producer who writes the Qualifier, a newsletter about F1.

The cheapest tickets for Thursday night racing are now selling for US$119 (S$160), according to reseller TickPick, and Friday’s are US$259 – both less than half what they were a month ago. Saturday’s main event will set fans back US$807, down from US$1,645.

“When this event was first announced it had Super Bowl level expectations in terms of demand,” Brett Goldberg, co-chief executive officer of TickPick, wrote in an email.

“But it seems as though the concept of a race on the Strip was more appealing than the actual event. ”

The drop can be blamed in part on scalpers who stocked up on seats when they first went on sale. Now, with less demand than expected, they’re having to accept lower prices. But a race in Miami this year also did not sell out as quickly as in the past.

“We will be sold out by the time of the event,” Renee Wilm, chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said on a Nov 3 earnings call.

As of Tuesday night, seats were still available.

Meanwhile, hotel operators like Wynn Resorts that were deliberately holding back rooms – expecting to offer them to high rollers – are now making them available to anyone with a credit card. High-end resorts like the Venetian Las Vegas have rooms for around US$700 a night, not that much more than other popular weekends.

F1’s 10-year contract to host a race in Las Vegas is the latest prize for the tourist-driven city quickly becoming a global capital of sports and sports betting. In recent years, it has welcomed professional hockey and football teams, and baseball’s Oakland A’s plan to relocate as well. In February, the city will host the National Football League’s Super Bowl, a first for Nevada.