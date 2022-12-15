Formula 1: Australia extends deal, Saudi Arabia to open 2024 season

LONDON – The Australian Grand Prix will remain in Melbourne until at least 2037 with a new deal to be the season-opening race on at least four occasions and Saudi Arabia to kick off the 2024 campaign, the Victoria state government said on Thursday.

The deal for a further two years at Albert Park follows a 10-year extension announced in June.

“Part of the deal will see Melbourne host the first race of the Formula One season for at least four years between 2023 and 2037,” the government said in a statement.

It added that Saudi Arabia would host the 2024 opener “out of respect for Ramadan”.

This year’s Australian Grand Prix drew a record crowd of around 419,000 over the course of the weekend and the government said next year, with Formula Two and Three included on the programme, was set to be even bigger.

“The demand for next year’s (race) has already reached fever pitch, with event organisers eyeing record attendance numbers after tickets for the main race day sold out in only three-and-a-half hours after they went on sale,” it said.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief executive Andrew Westacott said he will stand down after next year’s race, which is scheduled from March 30-April 2.

Meanwhile, Mercedes announced on Thursday that former Haas driver Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, would be their Formula One reserve for next season.

Schumacher, whose Ferrari great father also raced for Mercedes from 2010-12, will attend every grand prix as back up for seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver,” said team boss Toto Wolff in a statement.

“We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”

Ferrari earlier announced they had mutually decided not to extend their relationship after four years together.

Schumacher won the Formula Two title in 2020 after joining the Ferrari young driver programme in 2019. He debuted with Ferrari-powered Haas in 2021 and was also a Ferrari reserve last season.