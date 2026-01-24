Former Aston Martin technical director Fallows joins Racing Bulls

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 23 - Former Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has joined Formula One rivals Racing Bulls in the same role, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.

They said Fallows, who left his role at Aston Martin in November 2024, will take responsibility for the overall technical direction including design, aerodynamics and performance.

Previously a head of aerodynamics at Red Bull, the Briton will report to chief technical officer Tim Goss.

"Dan has a wealth of experience, and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively," said principal Alan Permane.

Racing Bulls finished last season sixth overall, one place ahead of Aston Martin. REUTERS