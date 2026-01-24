Straitstimes.com header logo

Former Aston Martin technical director Fallows joins Racing Bulls

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Follow topic:

Jan 23 - Former Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has joined Formula One rivals Racing Bulls in the same role, the Red Bull-owned team said on Friday.

They said Fallows, who left his role at Aston Martin in November 2024, will take responsibility for the overall technical direction including design, aerodynamics and performance.

Previously a head of aerodynamics at Red Bull, the Briton will report to chief technical officer Tim Goss.

"Dan has a wealth of experience, and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively," said principal Alan Permane.

Racing Bulls finished last season sixth overall, one place ahead of Aston Martin. REUTERS

See more on

Red Bull

Design

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.