Forget Red Bull’s dominance and drama, the real headline is Ferrari’s new British teenage driver

When we look back at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it will be noted that it was another Red Bull one-two as Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez home.

Of historical significance because it was the 115th victory of the team, and thus moved them ahead of Williams as the fourth most successful team of all time, behind Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes.

But it will be most remembered for the stunning debut of a young lad from Chelmsford in the United Kingdom called Oliver Bearman who, as the youngest driver and the 12th Briton to drive for Ferrari, finished an extraordinary seventh even though he didn’t have the faintest idea he was going to be called up until team boss Fred Vasseur informed him at 1.30pm on Friday in Jeddah.

He had risen that morning expecting to start the Formula Two sprint race from 10th place for his Prema Racing team, and the feature race from pole position on the Saturday.

But when Carlos Sainz was whisked off for an appendectomy on Friday morning, Ferrari’s tall, curly-haired reserve driver found himself suddenly propelled into the limelight.

At a stroke, the weekend suddenly became much more interesting.

Thus far it had been about more Red Bull drear, and by that I don’t mean the team’s deserved technical on-track excellence but the interminable saga of team principal Christian Horner’s alleged coercive behaviour.

He had been cleared of any wrongdoing by the King’s Counsel employed by Red Bull GmbH before the previous weekend’s Bahrain GP, but after a verbal attack on him by Verstappen’s father Jos, the following Monday it was revealed that Horner’s accuser had been suspended on arrival at Red Bull’s factory in the UK.

At the same time, rumours swirled around the paddock that Verstappen might quit the team for 2025 if Horner did not.

And then as this weekend in Jeddah progressed, team adviser Helmut Marko began making noises about possible suspension himself by Red Bull GmbH boss Oliver Mintzlaff, who was present for the race, for alleged leakage of information.

The octogenarian former F1 racer has always been very close to Verstappen, having been the biggest influence in his racing career apart from Jos, and has always been a very important part of the triple champion’s career development plans.

Marko is a canny old bird and let it be known that he might well quit should he be suspended, and gently encouraged the idea that that might well make Verstappen reconsider his future with the team.

After all, don’t forget, was the inference: Mercedes are looking for a replacement for Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Of course, Verstappen would have to be mad to give up the new car he is currently driving and opt for the sort of truck Hamilton and George Russell are still having to haul round.

But the sabre-rattling had exactly the right effect and, guess what, Marko and Mintzlaff emerged all smiles from their discussion and any talk of suspension was quietly forgotten.

People smirked, however, as Verstappen insisted there was peace in Red Bull world. Of course there is.

Throw in the fact that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is under investigation for allegedly influencing the stewards to change the result of the 2023 Saudi race, and possibly some other things, the Bearman story was just the sort of decent, feel-good boost F1 needed at this tense juncture.

The Briton took to the Ferrari with breathtaking calmness and confidence from the moment he drove it in Friday’s final practice session, then qualified it a commendable 11th, fractions off making the top 10. And then he drove a simply blinding race.

As Charles Leclerc finished third behind the Red Bulls in the lead Ferrari, the kid chased Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and Russell’s Mercedes home in that excellent seventh.

But even more impressive was the way that, on the most physically demanding circuit on the calendar, he fended off late attacks from McLaren’s Lando Norris and Hamilton.

The most successful driver of all time took the trouble to hug his young compatriot and give him a congratulatory hand clasp as they climbed from their cockpits.

Sainz will most likely be back at the wheel next season, but undoubtedly we will see Bearman back in F1.

He will drive the Ferrari again in two first-practice sessions later in 2024, and I’d put money on Ferrari-affiliated Gene Haas signing him up for 2025.

Given all the extraordinary circumstances of the weekend, I would say that Bearman’s graduation to the big league was one of the most accomplished and impressive F1 debuts I’ve witnessed in the past 36 years.