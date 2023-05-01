FIA to review procedures after pitlane 'shambles' in Baku

BAKU - Formula One’s governing body promised an immediate review of procedures after mechanics and photographers were in the fast lane when Alpine’s Esteban Ocon pitted at the end of Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Stewards said in a statement they had summoned representatives of the FIA after the “very dangerous” last lap incident.

“We noted that it was not unusual for the representatives to allow such persons into the pit lane just before the end of the race, in the usual course of preparation for parc ferme and the podium ceremony,” they said.

“However, in this case, there was one driver that had to pit in the last lap and this created a very dangerous situation for those that were in the pit lane at the time.

“We considered that it was fortunate that there were no serious consequences on account of what happened today.”

The stewards said the FIA must “take immediate steps” to reconsider procedures and protocols and ensure the situation did not happen again.

“The FIA representatives expressed their regret at what happened and assured us that they would do so in time for the next event,” the statement added.

Race five of the season is in Miami on May 7.

Frenchman Ocon, who started in the pitlane, had left it until the very end to make his mandatory tyre change and spoke of his shock at the “scary moment”.

“Fortunately, nothing happened, but we must make sure these scenarios don’t happen again,” he said.