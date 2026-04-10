FIA reports 'constructive dialogue' in initial F1 rules meeting

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LONDON, April 9 - Formula One's governing body reported "constructive dialogue on difficult topics" in an initial meeting of technical experts on Thursday to discuss possible changes to the 2026 regulations.

The meeting in London was convened by the FIA and brought together representatives of the teams and power unit manufacturers to assess the situation after three races of the sport's new era.

"It was generally agreed that although the events to date have provided exciting racing, there was a commitment to making tweaks to some aspects of the regulations in the area of energy management," the FIA said in a statement.

"There was constructive dialogue on difficult topics especially when considering the competitive nature of the stakeholders."

Formula One has undergone the biggest change in decades with new chassis and engine rules.

The new power units, split roughly 50-50 between electric and combustion power, have brought fresh challenges with drivers having to ease off the throttle early and coast into high-speed corners so the combustion engine can recharge the battery.

The FIA mapped out the schedule leading up to the next race in Miami in May, with a Sporting Regulations meeting on April 15 and another technical session on April 16.

There will then be a "high-level meeting with representation from all stakeholders" on April 20 where preferred options proposed by the technical teams will be considered and a consensus sought. REUTERS