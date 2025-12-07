Ferrari’s crestfallen Lewis Hamilton hits new low with Q1 exit in Abu Dhabi

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ABU DHABI - The worst season of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One career reached a new low on Dec 6 when he became the first Ferrari driver to be eliminated from Q1 at three consecutive Grands Prix.

The seven-time world champion qualified in 16th place on the grid for the Dec 7 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he has taken pole five times and won the race five times.

Hamilton appeared crestfallen as he faced reporters after the session. He had crashed earlier in the day during final free practice when he spun off into the barriers and damaged his car.

Asked how he was feeling, the 40-year-old Briton told Sky Italia that he could not describe his feelings.

“I don’t have the words to describe how I feel inside,” said Hamilton.

“An unbelievable amount of anger and rage. Yes, not really much I can say about it.”

His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc qualified fifth after making radical changes to his car’s set up during qualifying.

“I went for it and it was either going to be fast or I would crash,” he said.

“So I am happy that I managed to stay on the track!”

Hamilton also has the unwanted record of being the first Ferrari driver to go 23 races without a podium finish – and will almost certainly extend that run to 24 on Dec 7 at one of his favourite venues, the Yas Marina Circuit.

The only consolation is that in 2024, while still racing for Mercedes, he also started in 16th and finished the race in fourth. AFP











