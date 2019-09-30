Ferrari should have won, but nothing is black and white in Formula One

So who got it right, and who got it wrong?

Should Ferrari feel cheated, or did they make a major error that cost them the Russian Grand Prix?

Did Mercedes execute a perfect game plan, or simply luck in?

As ever in F1, the answers are always shaded with grey, never black and white.

Ferrari had the faster car, that's for sure. Whatever it is they have come up with in their power unit - in the past when both Ferrari and Mercedes had something like it for qualifying it was referred to as 'party mode', but now Lewis Hamilton has taken to referring to Ferrari's current power advantage in both qualifying and the race as 'jet mode' - has been complemented since Singapore by aerodynamic modifications that have finally realised the grip they've been lacking since the start of the season. The result has been the quickest car in F1, and a lot of head-scratching at Mercedes and Red Bull.

That has enabled Ferrari to become the dominant team in qualifying, just as Mercedes so often have been since the turbo-hybrid formula was inaugurated in 2014, when the first Russian Grand Prix was held. That in turn gives them track position, and these days that is very, very important.

Had Lewis Hamilton gone for the undercut on Sebastian Vettel on lap 19 of the recent Singapore Grand Prix, for instance, he would have got track position and won the race. Instead, he could only manage fourth place.

But Ferrari have long had an innate propensity to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

On this occasion there is no doubt that the intervention of a virtual safety car on lap 27 hurt them badly and handed the race to Mercedes.

But before then the simmering rivalry between Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel had already threatened to discombobulate both.

The plan was for Leclerc to stay to the left as he got off the startline from pole position, thus denying second-fastest Hamilton access to his slipstream tow and instead giving it to third-fastest Vettel, lined up behind him. That worked to perfection, though crucially Vettel had already beaten Hamilton off the line thanks to his stickier soft-compound Pirellis and the mediums on which Mercedes had elected to qualify and start the race in the hope of running a longer first stint and thus - just maybe - being able to pass the Ferraris after the pit stops.

Strictly speaking, that meant Vettel didn't actually need the tow, which had catapulted him into a lead he was supposed to surrender after a couple of laps when the red cars has established themselves in first and second places. When he didn't, but instead kept slamming in fastest laps and opening a lead, Leclerc started getting unsettled.

This is where Hamilton's champion drive affected Ferrari's stability, because he was giving it everything to keep up the pressure, trying to make it harder for Ferrari to think on their feet and make snappy decisions.

Even with that, however, Ferrari should have won.

Leclerc pitted on the 22nd lap. When Vettel pitted on the 26th - much later than Mercedes had predicted on what they had expected to be less durable tyres - he duly handed the lead back to his teammate. But then Vettel's car suffered a problem with its MGU-K, one of its power unit's energy-harvesting components. And that's arguably where Ferrari made the error that denied them victory. They told Vettel to stop the car and he did so in Turn 15, three corners from home. That triggered the virtual safety car that cost them so much, because it enabled Mercedes to pit both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas that lap, and thus to halve their pit-stop times and get Hamilton out ahead of Leclerc.

There are issues with these complex cars being shut down correctly, in order to avoid the risk of electric shocks, but many felt that this could have been dealt with had Ferrari instead instructed Vettel to pit, in which case there would have been no need for the VSC.

Then, when George Russell's crash on lap 28 triggered the safety car on lap 29, Ferrari pitted Leclerc to switch him back to the same soft tyres that Mercedes had taken (remember their reversed tyre strategy in qualifying), and that dropped him to third behind Bottas. Track position being as important as it is, the Monegasque was unable to pass the Finn, as Hamilton sped home for his 82nd victory and kept Mercedes' perfect record in Sochi.

See what I mean about nothing being black and white in F1?