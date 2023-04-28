Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc takes pole in Baku for third year in a row

BAKU – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc relished in a pleasant surprise to be “back on top” as he took pole position in Baku for the third year in a row in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

The pole, in a session twice red flagged due to crashes, was Ferrari’s first of the Formula One season and ended Red Bull’s run of three in succession.

Leclerc clocked a fastest lap of 1min 40.203sec, 0.188 ahead of Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen, whose teammate Sergio Perez was in third.

Qualifying for the main race on Sunday will now take place on Fridays for venues with sprint races, after a new format was agreed unanimously by teams earlier this week.

Drivers will have another “shootout” qualifying on Saturday for a standalone 100km sprint race later in the day that no longer determines Sunday’s grid. Saturday will be the first of six sprints this season.

“It feels good... It’s good to be back on top. But for sure, I’m surprised. And at the end, we are on pole, so it’s a good surprise,” said Leclerc.