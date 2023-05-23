Ferrari reportedly preparing US$50m offer to lure Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes

LONDON – Ferrari are reportedly preparing to offer Formula One seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton US$50 million (S$67.3 million) to leave Mercedes for the Scuderia at the end of the season.

Hamilton, 38, has repeatedly said he plans to re-sign with Mercedes once his contract expires at the end of 2023. However, the Daily Mail reported on Monday that Ferrari president John Elkann has been “in close contact with Hamilton”.

The Briton currently shares the all-time record of seven championships with legendary Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher.

He narrowly missed out on No. 8 in the final race of 2021. He was eclipsed by Max Verstappen, who is now charging towards his third consecutive world championship as Red Bull have emerged as the dominant force in F1 the past two years.

Meanwhile, Mercedes have struggled to keep pace. That has led to speculation that Hamilton may be more open to a move to Ferrari, where current drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are under contract through 2024.

In a scenario where Hamilton makes a move to Ferrari, it raises the question about the Scuderia’s current driver line-up. The team have reportedly begun contract negotiations with Leclerc, but the possibility of a swap with Leclerc going to Mercedes and Hamilton teaming with Sainz at Ferrari has emerged in rumour circles.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was recently asked about Leclerc, but insisted that his focus remains on re-signing Hamilton.

“Nobody doubts Charles’ ability and he is a good guy,” he said at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April.

“He is 100 per cent committed to Ferrari and we are 100 per cent committed to putting pen to paper with Lewis.”

For his part, Hamilton has also remained consistent in his stance that he intends to remain with Mercedes.

“I’d be lying if I said I’d never thought about ending my career anywhere else,” Hamilton said at the Miami Grand Prix earlier in May. “I started at McLaren, I’d like to think I’ll always be a part of the McLaren family, I started there when I was 13 years old, so I thought about what it would look like if I was at McLaren one day.

“I thought about and watched the Ferrari drivers on the screens at the track and of course you wonder what it would be like to be in red. But then I go to my team, to Mercedes, and this is my home.

“I’m happy where I am. I haven’t signed a contract yet, but we are working on one.” REUTERS