Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with dream home win

MONTE CARLO – Charles Leclerc had dreamt of this moment for a very long time, ever since he was a kid. And when he took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix on May 25, he knew that he was getting closer.

On May 26, the Ferrari driver finally became the first home winner of Formula One’s showcase race since Louis Chiron raced around the city streets in 1931.

It was the first time the 26-year-old had stood on the Monaco podium in six attempts, and it came after two standing starts from pole in a dramatic race that was halted when first lap collisions took out a fifth of the field.

“No words can explain that. It’s such a difficult race. It means a lot, obviously. It’s the race which made me dream of becoming a Formula One driver one day,” said Leclerc.

“Fifteen laps to the end, you’re hoping nothing happens and the emotions are coming.

“My dad has given everything for me to be here and it was a dream of ours for me to race here and win here, so it’s unbelievable.”

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second, a massive 7.1 seconds behind, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz third.

Leclerc’s success, and first win since the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, trimmed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s championship lead to 31 points from 48.

He had twice before started from pole in Monaco, in 2021 and 2022, but failed to convert the huge advantage into a top-three finish on streets he has known all his life.

On a sunny afternoon, and with the weight of expectation heavier than ever, he finally got to live the dream.

Australia’s Piastri admitted that “Charles has been mega all weekend”.

“It was a tricky race,” he added. “Thanks to the team. It’s been a great weekend all-round.

“Nice to put a result on the board. I’ve been strong the last few weekends but didn’t have the result to show for it. Nice to have a podium.

“I’m happy with P2. A good result for the team. Very, very happy.”

Sainz, meanwhile, said he was “incredibly happy” to see teammate Leclerc win on his home Grand Prix.

“To be able to share this podium with him in P3 is great for the whole team, and it feels like we’re getting stronger and stronger,” added the Spaniard.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

Red Bull’s championship leader and 2023 Monaco winner Verstappen started and finished sixth, only the third time in eight races this season that the three-time world champion has been beaten.

Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, RB’s Yuki Tsunoda, Williams’ Alex Albon and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly finished seventh to 10th respectively.

The race was marred by a big opening-lap crash which destroyed Sergio Perez’s Red Bull and the Haas cars of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.