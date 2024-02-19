F1 urges speedy resolution to Red Bull’s Christian Horner inquiry

PARIS – Formula One on Feb 18 called for Red Bull to resolve their investigation into team principal Christian Horner “at the earliest opportunity”.

The world champions’ build-up to the new season was blown off course by an accusation of inappropriate and controlling behaviour levelled at Horner by a female member of staff.

Red Bull’s parent company, the Austrian drinks giant, appointed an external lawyer to take charge of the inquiry. Horner was subjected to an eight-hour quizzing by the lawyer at a secret London location last week, days before one of the most successful team bosses of all time appeared at the 2024 car’s launch on Feb 15.

Formula One made its first public comments on the affair that has rocked the sport three days before pre-season testing begins in Bahrain on Feb 21.

“We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing. We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process,” F1’s statement read.

It added: “We will not comment further at this time.”

When news of the affair surfaced in Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Red Bull confirmed they had launched an investigation and said they were taking it “extremely seriously”.

In the latest De Telegraaf report on Feb 16, it claimed it had seen messages sent by Horner to the Red Bull employee, saying it had happened regularly over a prolonged period. It also alleged that the Red Bull team principal had offered a £650,000 (S$1.1 million) settlement to keep the news from becoming public.

Horner, who has overseen seven drivers world championships and six constructors titles since joining the team on their arrival in F1 in 2005, categorically denies any accusation of improper behaviour.

At last week’s car launch, the 50-year-old Horner insisted it was “business as usual” whilst admitting the investigation was “a distraction”.

On his relationship with Red Bull’s motor sport adviser Helmut Marko, the Briton said: “There’s always going to be speculation but we’re together as one team, that’s the way we’ve always been and that’s the way we continue to be.”

Red Bull star and reigning world champion Max Verstappen said his relationship with Horner was “like normal”.

He added: “We have seen each other quite a couple of times, I’ve been on the simulator, he was also there when we were filming. We have achieved a lot of things together, so that doesn’t change suddenly.”

Red Bull were dominant on the track in 2023, winning 21 of 22 grands prix as Verstappen romped to a third consecutive drivers’ championship. AFP