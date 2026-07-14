F1 rookie Lindblad has first driving lesson as Spa looms

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BIRMINGHAM, England, July 14 - Formula One rookie Arvid Lindblad has had his first driving lesson, days before he races around the Belgian Grand Prix circuit in one of the fastest cars in the world.

The 18-year-old Briton addressed the subject when he turned up in the Sky Sports commentary box at the England versus India cricket one-day international at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

"It's a bit sad that I haven't got my licence," the Racing Bulls driver said when the subject was raised.

"It was funny for a bit and now it's just getting a bit silly," he continued. "So I'm working on it. I had my first driving lesson yesterday so, yeah. Need to get it soon."

The racer has passed his theory test but, despite regularly clocking speeds in excess of 200 mph, cannot yet drive unaccompanied on public roads in Britain.

Mercedes' Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli, winner of five races, passed his driving test in Italy last year at the age of 18.

Lindblad has scored points in his last four races in his first season in Formula One with the Red Bull-owned team, and he sits in 11th place in the 22-driver standings.

He said he was looking forward to Spa-Francorchamps and the fearsome Eau Rouge corner this weekend.

"I think it's going to be a feeling I've never had before," said the British-born driver with Indian heritage on his mother's side, before being handed an England cricket shirt with his name on the back. REUTERS