F1 reveals six Sprint weekends for 2024

LONDON - Miami and China will make their debuts as hosts for Sprint races during the 2024 season, Formula 1 announced on Dec 5.

That marks the second American location to host sprints in the upcoming season, joining Austin, Texas, which is hosting for the second time.

Qatar also will host for the second time, with Austria and Brazil rounding out the 2024 season.

The first sprint of the season will be in April in China, followed by Miami in May, Austria in June for a third time, Austin in October, Brazil in November for a fourth time and Qatar in the final weekend of November.

FIA’s sporting advisory committee is looking into potential changes to the Sprint format and is expected to present its findings to the F1 Commission for approval at their first meeting in 2024.

Possible changes discussed include the possibility of setting up a complete standalone sprint championship. FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

