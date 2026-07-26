F1 returns to Malaysia’s Sepang circuit after 9 years

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The race in Malaysia is set to take place before the Oct 9-11 Singapore Grand Prix.

It’s official: Formula One racing will return to Malaysia’s Sepang circuit, near Kuala Lumpur, for the first time since 2017.

The Sepang International Circuit will host the postponed Bahrain Grand Prix from Oct 2-4, between races in Azerbaijan (Sept 24-26) and Singapore (Oct 9-11), F1 announced.

“Positioned between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grand Prix, this event, which is subject to final agreements and official sign-off, will become the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia,” said F1 on July 26 in a statement on its website.

F1 added that the agreement, reached with the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the Bahrain government and the Malaysian government, allows it to preserve a grand prix that would otherwise not have happened.

The rest of the schedule for 2026 remains unchanged, it said, adding that information regarding ticket sales for the event will be released soon.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the collaboration “reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while reaffirming Malaysia’s readiness and capability to host major international events”.

He added: “Malaysia stands ready to welcome Formula 1, the FIA, the teams and fans from around the world back to Sepang.”

In its statement, F1 described it as one of its most iconic and challenging circuits, with exciting racing and unpredictable weather.

Malaysia last hosted an F1 grand prix in 2017 but has remained on the MotoGP calendar and is of the grade required by the FIA, the sport’s governing body.

Sepang hosted the Malaysian GP from 1999 to 2017 before it was removed from the calendar owing to rising hosting costs and licensing fees.

F1’s original calendar was for 24 races but grands prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April were called off after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

Attempts to reschedule a round in Bahrain had looked promising until the situation flared up again.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the stakeholders involved had explored every option, “with the safety and well-being of the teams, volunteers, officials, our colleagues, and fans remaining our highest priority”.

Calling it “fantastic news” for fans, F1 chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said: “Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world.”

Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa added: “Amid ongoing regional challenges, Bahrain is proud to stand as a pillar of stability for F1, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a successful and memorable race for everyone involved.”

The motorsports community in Malaysia has been buzzing with excitement since reports about Sepang’s return to the F1 calendar first emerged.

Fans and content creators have flooded social media with nostalgic clips of past Malaysian Grands Prix, reaction videos and discussions.

Also excited is Singaporean Red Bull fan Clarence Teo who is already making plans for his first visit to Sepang.

“It’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait to see the modern F1 cars take on one of the best circuits for pure racing,” said the 31-year-old, who has been an F1 fan for 18 years.

“I’m most excited to see the cars take on the first two turns; it’s such a unique set of corners and I want to see the action there live.”

Meanwhile, the season’s last two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, set for Nov 30 and Dec 6 respectively, are now in doubt.

Ferrari’s home circuit of Imola in Italy has emerged as a likely host for the season-ender if the Middle East races do not take place.