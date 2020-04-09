F1 may restart at Silverstone

MONTREAL • The Canadian Grand Prix has joined the list of Formula One races postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with the season yet to get on the starting grid.

The Montreal race, originally set for June 14, is the ninth to be affected, with the March 15 opener in Australia cancelled along with next month's showcase Monaco GP.

F1 commercial rights holder Liberty Media is, however, still hoping to get the season started in the next few months with a reduced schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into next year. At least eight races must be held for a championship to be valid.

Francois Dumontier, chief executive of the Canadian race's promoter, said: "At the moment, it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome Covid-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so."

Organisers reiterated that the decision was not taken lightly and done after regular consultation with city authorities and F1. Montreal is the largest city in the province of Quebec, where more than half of Canada's nearly-18,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported.

F1 chairman Chase Carey said the sport supported the "necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and F1 community".

The American added: "We always look forward to travelling to the incredible city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a bit longer, we will put on a great show when we arrive later this year."

Organisers said tickets would remain valid and spectators will be informed of their options when a new date has been decided.

Williams rookie Nicholas Latifi, one of two Canadians on the grid this term along with Lance Stroll of Racing Point, admitted he was disappointed but conceded it was "inevitable".

"Naturally, I'm sad I'll have to wait for the chance to race at my home event," he wrote on his website. "Since I've been competing, my ambition has been to represent my country at the highest level."

F1 now has to try to find space in the calendar to reschedule seven races, with France (June 28) and Austria (July 5) set to join the list. The British GP will decide by the end of the month if Silverstone can host the July 19 race.

According to the BBC, F1 considers it to be an ideal starting point for the campaign, given that seven of the 10 teams are based not far away in the south-east of England.

The sport is also exploring other options, like holding races behind closed doors and perhaps even staging a second race at Silverstone under a different title.

